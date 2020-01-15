Elmore County commissioner Mack Daugherty announced the county was recently awarded a High Risk Rural Road grant in the amount of $264,000 for use on Burt Mill Road.
The work will include widening the shoulder of the road 3 feet on each side, guardrail improvements and traffic striping. The 4.1 miles of work will take place between Flatrock Road and AL Highway 14.
“This is a safety project,” he said. “We are the only county in Alabama that has this safety program going ... We’re kind of the pilot program. The other counties are watching us to see how this project works out.”
He said around 1,250 vehicles travel Burt Mill Road every day.
The commission approved chairman Troy Stubbs to execute a memorandum of understanding between the commission, Elmore County Board of Education and Rodney Griffith.
Griffith donated 50.66 acres located on Jackson Road in the Redland community the last week of 2019.
“The structure of the memorandum is similar to the development of Redland Elementary School with respect to property being donated with the land around it will be developed for residential,” Stubbs said. “What ends up happening, the lands around the school becomes — for him — more developable.”
The commission also carried over the decision to appoint three candidates to Seats 6, 8 and 9 of the Elmore County Healthcare Authority board until a later date.
“So, the healthcare authority had seven board members,” Stubbs said. “They had one member roll off and they had to replace that member. Simultaneously, they made the decision to expand their board to nine members instead of seven. Their decision to do that requires us to appoint two more individuals.”
Stubbs said the commission decided to consider the entire pool of candidates for the three open board positions.
Candidates include Frank Barnett, Jason Britt, Lee Greer, Linda Lewis, Rocky Lyons and Gerald Sweeny.
In other action the Elmore County Commission:
• Approved an agreement with ALDOT to resurface and traffic stripe Deatsville Highway from the Millbrook city limits to Alpha Lane
• Approved an agreement with ALDOT to resurface and traffic stripe Foxwood Road from the Autauga County and Elmore County line to Deatsville Highway
• Approved proposed plats for Teague Circle Properties and The Oaks at Eclectic
• Approved warrants for Dec. 4 through Jan. 8
• Approved emergency illness leave for two county employees
• Approved the transfer of sick leave from two county employees to two other county employees
• Approved a variety of employee hires, transfers, resignations and promotions
• Approved a multi-year lease with Berny Office Solutions to provide copiers and printers for probate and tag offices
The next meeting of the Elmore County Commission is at 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27.