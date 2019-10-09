A uniquely Alabama exhibit that celebrates 200 years of state history opened to visitors Monday at the Elmore County Museum.
The exhibit, a project by Alabama Humanities Foundation, began its journey in Montgomery March 18 before a 19-month tour of Alabama’s 67 counties. Now, it is available for county residents to view.
There are four exhibits presenting the same information being used so the tour can wrap up by the end of 2019.
The exhibit breaks Alabama history into eight periods that span from the state’s pre-historic period to the present day and into the future.
All eight sections allow guests to read about important events in Alabama history on interactive computer tablets. Illustrated artwork printed on black fabric are used as backdrops for each display.
Additional display items include eight retractable banners that present information specific to Elmore County from a crater located in Wetumpka, a meteorite that is estimated to have collided with Earth 85 million years ago and the tornado that struck parts of the county earlier this year.
“Without Dakota Steed this would not be put up,” museum curator Sharon Fox said. “There were 21 crates and they were massive. It was a lot of work and a lot of organization.”
According to Fox, fourth-grade students in the county will have a chance to see the exhibit.
“We have field trips almost every day coming to see it,” she said.
The museum shares the stories of the county and its people. It features permanent and temporary exhibits and provides educational programs throughout the year.
The exhibit will remain in Wetumpka through Oct. 26. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday. Admission is free.