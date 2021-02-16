The Elmore County Commission recognized two county residents – Eric Cagle and Jade Eldridge – for their outstanding achievements at its meeting on Monday.
The commission approved a resolution recognizing Cagle, a Tallassee resident, for accomplishment of winning the 2020 Crappie Master National Championship.
“Eric, we are so proud of you,” said Commissioner Mack Daugherty. “I know it took a lot of work to get to that point. I know you’ve made Tallassee proud and you’ve made Elmore County very proud.”
Cagle has competed in tournaments with the Central Alabama Crappie Club and Crappie Masters Tournament Trail for four years. He has racked up several accolades, including winning the state championships in Alabama and Florida in 2019 and 2020.
Cagle, who started fishing at 5 years old with his father, is a full-time fishing guide on Lake Mitchell, Lake Jordan, Lake Martin, the Alabama River and Grenada Lake in Mississippi.
“We are delighted not only to recognize him, but to also let our residents know of the commitment we have as the County Commission to support fishing tournaments here in Elmore County,” said Commission Chairman Troy Stubbs. “We have great natural resources here in the county and we hope to have opportunities to continue to support individuals like Mr. Cagle and others who are dedicated to using these natural resources.
The Commission also passed a resolution recognizing Wetumpka High School wrestler Jade Eldridge who won the 2021 AHSAA Girls Wrestling Championship in the 150-pound weight class.
In the summer of 2020, Eldridge joined the WHS wrestling team and competed as the only girl on the team. This year, for the first time ever, the AHSAA hosted the Girls Wrestling Championship which drew more than 75 girls competing in 11 different weight classes.
Eldridge wrestled in the 150-weight class against the No. 1 seed Akerah Artis and won the championship.
Eldridge, who has been committed to wrestling since 2010, also has multiple other wrestling championship titles under her belt. She is a member of Wetumpka’s River Rats Wrestling Club.
“We are so excited and honored to have the privilege of recognizing the first ever AHSAA Girls Wrestling Championship in the 15- pound weight class,” Stubbs said. “For several years there have been girls who have participated in wrestling at the high school level here in the state of Alabama and we’re so glad that they had this opportunity to compete.”
In other business, the Commission:
-Reappointed Sharon Alexander to the Elmore County Economic Development Authority board.
-Reappointed Fred Braswell to the Central Elmore Water and Sewer Authority board.
-Set a public hearing for March 8 in regard to a proposed right of way vacation.