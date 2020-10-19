While traveling throughout the county recently, many residents may have noticed several road construction projects under way.
Two Elmore County roads – Edgewood Road and South Edgewood Road – have been microsurfaced and striped, and construction on Coosada Road began Monday. Microsurfacing involves applying a protective seal coat that extends the life of pavement.
Whitaker Construction is resurfacing 4.40 miles on Coosada Road between Alabama 143 and Blackwell Drive. The project is expected to take five days to complete, which means it should wrap up on Friday.
The resurfacing project costs a total of $58,000 and is being funded through Federal Aid Exchange Funds administered through the Rebuild Alabama Act. Through the FAEF process, counties receive $400,000 in lieu of the annual federal aid funding previously allocated by ALDOT.
Residents are advised that adjacent roads and driveways will be temporarily blocked off while the treatment is applied. Once the road is microsurfaced, access to the roads will be restricted for up to two hours while they dry.
Whitaker Construction began work on Edgewood Road and South Edgewood Road last Tuesday and those roads were completed by the end of the week. South Edgewood Road’s completion was expected by the end of the day on Thursday, while Edgewood Road’s anticipated completion day was Saturday.
A total of 2.10 miles were resurfaced at a cost of $33,000. This resurfacing project was also covered by FAEF.