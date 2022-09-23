Recently, Elmore County’s Broadband Taskforce met with the Association of County Commissions of Alabama’s (ACCA) Investing in Alabama Counties (IAC) team to discuss updating the countywide broadband study originally completed by Sain & Associates originally in late 2019.
Once the study is updated, the task force will be able to utilize the information to evaluate proposals by internet service providers (ISPs) to install fiber and close the broadband gaps in the county. Proposals initially will include grant submissions by ISPs for state and federal grants.