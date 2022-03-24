Elmore County Board of Education member Wendell Saxon was grinning from ear to ear at Tuesday’s board meeting.
Saxon was greeting many of the students who participated in the second annual Black History Poster and Essay contest for Elmore County schools.
“We had 87 students participate,” Saxon said. “This is a volunteer program for student participation open to all Elmore County Board of Education students.”
Saxon’s contest had students in grades three through five create posters and those in higher grades wrote essays. All projects were to be about African Americans past or present who made contributions in healthcare.
Through sponsorships, Saxon gave out cash prizes.
“We had tremendous success,” Saxon said. “We were able to raise $2,500 and it allowed us to give each student who participated this year a monetary prize.”
The top 10 poster contest winners: 1st - Kendall Allen, Airport Road Intermediate School; 2nd - Blaise Kessler, Holtville Elementary School; 3rd - Gabryella Wright, Airport Road Intermediate School; 4th - Bethany Warnock; 5th - MaKenzee Hicks, Holtville Elementary School; 6th Richard Adejei-Badu, Airport Road Intermediate School; 7th Chyna Williams; 8th Destanie Floyd, Eclectic Middle School; 9th Charley Shaw, Eclectic Middle School; 10th Desirae FloydEclectic Middle School.
The top 10 essay contest winners in the middle school division were: 1st Aaliyah Humphrey, Redland Elementary School; 2nd Conner Holt, Eclectic Middle School; Zoie Bell, Redland Elementary School; 4th Emily Byrd, Eclectic Middle School; 5th Lorenza Rembert, Wetumpka Middle School; 6th Evelyn Agama, Wetumpka Middle School; 7th Alyoni Minor, Redland Elementary School; 8th Aubrey Hess, Redland Elementary School; 9th Gracie Harrison, Redland Elementary School; 10th Madeline Hall, Redland Elementary School.
The top 10 essay contest winners in the high school division were: 1at Avery Thomas, Wetumpka High School; 2nd Olivia Raife, Stanhope Elmore High School; 3rd Conner Ryan, Stanhope Elmore High School; 4th Trinity Edwards, Stanhope Elmore High School; 5th Rileyann Moore; 6th Kaylee Simmons, Stanhope Elmore High School; 7th Madison Mitchell, Stanhope Elmore High School; 8th Bryson Wright, Stanhope Elmore High School; 9th Kalya Mims; 10th Romney Henry, Stanhope Elmore High School.
In other action the Elmore County Board of Education:
• Approved minutes of the Feb. 15 and March 7 meetings.
• Approved facility use agreements for Wetumpka Elementary and Millbrook Middle schools.
• Approved a bid for $480,830.85 from Struthers Recreation of Pelham to install special education adaptive playgrounds and shade at Coosada Elementary, Airport Road Intermediate, Holtville Elementary, Eclectic Elementary, Redland Elementary and Wetumpka Elementary schools.
• Approved a charter school contract between the board of education and Ivy Classical Academy.
• Approved three year contracts for principals at multiple schools.
• Introduced Spencer Wade as the new assistant principal at Redland Elementary School.