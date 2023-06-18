Elmore County children can get up to 10 meals per week free of charge this summer.
Breakfast and lunch is available for those 18 and under Monday through Friday at all 15 schools in the Elmore County School system and at some locations in the community.
This year will be the first time Elmore County Schools’ mobile kitchen will be used for the summer feeding program.
“We are partnering with other community programs to help promote each other,” Elmore County Schools Child Nutrition Program director Cacyce Davis said. “At the libraries, anybody in any community can come to it. We are promoting it to the entire county.”
“The Hotspot” was a hit at Elmore County high schools this spring, and Davis hopes it will remain that way as meals are served in conjunction with programs at the public libraries in Millbrook and Wetumpka.
The mobile kitchen will be at the Wetumpka Public Library from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking area behind the Wetumpka Depot. The library is hosting games and movies for students in seventh through 12th grades.
On Thursdays the mobile kitchen will be at the Millbrook Public Library from 10:30 a.m. to noon as the library finishes story hour that starts at 10 a.m.
Breakfast is not available from the mobile kitchen and adult meals are $7.
Davis said the program will deliver meals daily to the Autumnwood Village and Still Creek mobile home communities in Wetumpka and Millbrook as part of its “Energy Express.” The program is also adding a stop at Crenshaw Community Park.
“This is just like we have done in the past,” Davis said. “The stop at Crenshaw is in addition to the meals served there through its summer programming. This is a way that anyone can come get a meal even if they are not part of that program.”
The summer feeding program also handles the meals for nearly 600 children in the Grandview YMCA.
Davis said the summer feeding program is necessary to ensure proper nutrition for children in the county during the summer months. During the school year 50 to 60 percent of Elmore County students are part of the free and reduced lunch program.
The traditional summer feeding program for anyone under 18 is available all across the county. Meals will be available at Elmore County, Holtville and Stanhope Elmore high schools and at Redland and Wetumpka middle schools.
Breakfast will be served from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
No meals will be served June 19 in observance of Juneteenth or July 3 - 4 in observance of the Fourth of July.
A few changes will be noticeable with this year’s feeding program as COVID-19 pandemic programs have closed.
“The difference is the last two years they were able to pick up a week’s worth of meals at once,” Davis said. “Now they have to come to the locations for the meals.”