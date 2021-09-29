The Elmore County Commission will host a fall cleanup on Oct. 23-24 as a part of its Anti-Litter Critter campaign, and volunteer groups are needed.
With the amount of litter on the roadsides, the County Commission is hosting this Fall Cleanup ahead of the typical Spring Cleanup, which will still take place in early 2022.
District 1 Commissioner Henry Hines, who spearheads the county’s anti-litter campaign, said the Commission wants to get the roadsides cleaned ahead of the holiday season.
During this two-day cleanup event, there will be groups assigned to different geographic areas throughout the county. Residents can choose to pick up trash on one or both of the days. The county will provide trash bags, safety vests, gloves and trash grabbers. The county will also arrange to have all bags of trash picked up and dropped off at the Elmore County and City of Wetumpka Collection Facility.
Hines said the county is hoping to have local organizations sign up to volunteer, such as church youth groups, school sports groups or clubs, community groups, and Boy Scouts/Girl Scouts groups – just to name a few.
Individuals or groups wanting to participate should to visit the county’s website at Elmoreco.org/environmental and complete the “October Cleanup Registration Form.” Once completed, this form should be emailed to Trash@elmoreco.org. Once the form has been submitted, someone will respond with the information needed to complete the registration process.
The county’s Anti-Litter Critters program aims to bring attention to the county’s littering problem by teaching students and residents about the impact that littering has on the community and hosting cleanup events.
Since the campaign kicked off at the beginning of this year, Hines said he’s noticed more neighborhood groups picking up trash on their own.
“There’s been a big boost in morale,” he said. “It’s been a great experience.”