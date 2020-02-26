A centralized recycling and large item collection facility managed by Elmore County and the City of Wetumpka will open March 4, the Elmore County Commission recently announced.
“The intention is for that facility to be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Elmore County chief engineer and operations officer Richie Beyer said. “The only caveat to that is if there is abuse of the facility. It will be monitored by cameras all the time and city and county employees through the week.”
The facility is located on Red Eagle Drive in Wetumpka.
“Individuals will be able to drop off items too large for their trash cans — mattresses, grills, recliners,” Beyer said. “They will be able to sort their recyclables, too. Cardboard, plastics, paper and things of that nature will be accepted.”
Beyer said individuals can come to the site and put large items in roll-off containers.
He expects the containers will be waist high which will make it easy to load large items into the containers.
The new facility replaces countywide cleanup days and is intended for Elmore County residents who are paying customers of the county’s and/or city’s curbside trash collection program.
“The collection facility is not intended for contractors as the facility is designed for residents to dispose of items larger in size or quantity than their normal residential containers can accommodate,” Beyer said in a statement. “Items that will not be accepted include appliances, batteries, paints or thinners, oils and gases. All tree limbs must be no longer than 4 and no more than 6 inches in diameter.”
The commission also approved the county to post its a tax lien auction online for the first time.
“This allows more people to participate in our sale,” Elmore County revenue commissioner Lee Macon said. “It allows more people to get involved in the process. To mark out a whole day out of your schedule to be here and be involved is a challenge. This is going to allow people to bid on the property from their computer and allow people to pre-bid if they cannot be at their computers during the auction. It’s a benefit for us and the lien sale purchaser as well.”
The auction will take place May 6.
Macon said the county revenue office typically sells between 100 and 130 properties at each tax lien auction.
“Our sale moves pretty quick,” he said. “Take Mobile for instance. Their auction runs for a couple of days. They will run thousands of properties. Ours will be over in a couple of hours.”
The commission contracted with GovEase LLC based in Mississippi to provide the technology to hold the auction online.
“The State of Mississippi already does tax lien auctions,” Macon said. “The vendor came to us and we’ve been talking for about two years. We could not do it under the current tax structure the way it was in the state of Alabama.”
Macon said his office has had a lot of back and forth conversations with the Alabama Department of Revenue and just recently received the approval to hold an online tax lien auction.
Macon said in the coming weeks his department’s website will have a link on its homepage that directs people where to go and how to register for the sale.
The Elmore County Revenue Commissioner’s website can be accessed at www.elmorerevenuecommissioner.net.
Macon said Elmore County will be the first county in the state to host a tax lien auction online.
“We are trying to add some new technologies and a new direction,” Macon said. “I am really excited to bring this new technology to the county and the state.”
Macon said GovEase is not charging the county for the May 6 auction.
In other action, the commission:
• Set a public hearing for 5 p.m. on March 23 at the Elmore County Courthouse to discuss a proposed right of way vacation by adjoining landowners of Johnson Street from the town limits of Eclectic to Central Avenue located in Eclectic
• Approved the minutes of the Feb. 10 commission meeting
• Approved the memorandum of warrants from Feb. 5 to Feb 18
• Approved the finance of $2,585,676 worth of triaxle trucks, lowboy tractors and motor graders
• Discussed updates to Elmore County’s flood damage prevention ordinance to meet minimum requirements established by the Office of Water Resources
• Approved an additional, full-time probate clerk position to be funded from the probate judge’s discretionary accounts for the remainder of fiscal year 2020
• Approved several changes in personnel status for four employees and approved a family medical leave request for one employee
The next meeting of the Elmore County Commission is at 5 p.m. Monday, March 9 at the Elmore County Courthouse.