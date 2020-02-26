The Declaration of Independence, United States Constitution and Bill of Rights are coming to Elmore County thanks to the efforts of Boy Scout Rhett Pinkston and the Elmore County Commission working with Foundation Forward Inc.
Known as the Charters of Freedom, the documents that founded America will be permanently be installed on the grounds of the Elmore County Courthouse.
“We are honored for Elmore County to be the first location in the state of Alabama for the Charters of Freedom setting,” commission chairman Troy Stubbs said. “These timeless documents will be on display at the courthouse grounds for our community to enjoy. We are thrilled to see this great project move forward in 2020.”
Foundation Forward’s construction manager Don Ramsey said he expects the project will be complete this summer.
“Elmore County will be the first location in Alabama to receive a Charters of Freedom setting,” Ramsey said. “It is the first one made from Alabama limestone and it will be the first one we’ve done where somebody who is heavily involved may be alive when they open the time capsule in 2087.”
Ramsey said the construction is typically done in two to three weeks depending on weather and, in this case, sourcing of the limestone.
“One reason we want to construct this in the summer is we want to dedicate it in the fall,” he said. “We want all the schools in the county to have the opportunity to get involved in the dedication.”
The year 2087 is notable, according to Foundation Forward director of communications and resources Mike Unruh, because every setting contains a time capsule which will be opened on Constitution Day, Sept. 17, 2087.
“That is the 300th anniversary of the constitution,” he said. “That’s why this one in Elmore County is so special. Rhett could still be here in 67 years.”
Unruh said the capsules will contain letters from officials and people in the community that describe what it means to grow up in the areas where the settings are located.
“Rhett may actually be one of the ones who opens up the capsule,” Unruh said.
He said the settings serve as a way to more easily educate students and the public about America’s founding documents.
“There is an expense to go to Washington D.C.,” he said. “Schools do not have the money to send field trips up there. Even if you just go for a visit, the line to get into the national archives can be hours long.”
Ramsey said these settings are intended to become part of the community.
“That’s one of the things we are doing here,” he said. “We are getting the community involved. They take it as theirs. Once it is built we just do not leave. We have one gentleman who works with superintendents, principals and teachers for educational purposes.”
There are currently 29 completed settings located in eight states.
The nonprofit organization’s website states 42 locations, including Elmore County, are currently under development to receive settings.
Foundation Forward’s mission is to install Charters of Freedom settings in easily accessible locations so communities can view these founding documents in a proper setting without needing to travel to Washington D.C.
The public may get involved in several different ways.
Legacy Pavers will be installed around the setting for citizens to honor loved ones, active-duty military or veterans, first responders and family members. Businesses and organizations may also purchase pavers for marketing purposes, or to show support for this patriotic landmark and what it represents.
These can be bought from Foundation Forward Inc. for a tax-deductible donation of $100 per paver when you visit www.chartersoffreedom.com. Click the “Donate” button and enter Elmore County when selecting the location of the Legacy Paver from the list.
Ramsey also stated the group accepts donations of materials such as lumber, bricks and concrete and in-kind labor during the construction of the settings. Call 828-522-1400 to discuss donations of materials and labor with Ramsey.