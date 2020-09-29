Churches throughout Elmore County have joined forces to honor the county’s first responders by preparing meals for them.
On Oct. 6, the Elmore County First Responders County Wide Appreciation Day will take place at various locations in the county. Locations will serve breakfast, lunch and/or dinner to all first responders with a badge or another form of a work I.D.
Barbara Kay Edwards, a chaplain for the Wetumpka Police Department, organized the event alongside Ray McKenzie, director of missions for Elmore Baptist Association.
Edwards said churches of all denominations are participating and more are welcomed to join the event.
“We want everyone who wants to be a part of this to be a part of it,” Edwards said. “It’s hard trying to get in touch with someone from every church, so if there’s a church wasn’t contacted but would like to participate, please reach out to us.”
Edwards said the goal is for the appreciation day to become an annual event.
“We just want our first responders to know we’re thankful for them and we’re very intentional when it comes to praying for our first responders,” Edwards said.
Meals will be served at the following locations:
-Millbrook Civic Center parking lot: Breakfast 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
-Eclectic Warehouse: Breakfast 5:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
-Wetumpka, parking lot beside the civic center: Breakfast from 5:30 to 7 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
-Tallassee Training Center: Dinner at 6:30 p.m.
-Shoal Creek Baptist Church: Lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
-Coosada Baptist Church: Breakfast from 7:30 to 9 a.m.
For more information, contact Edwards at 334-391-7723 or Ray McKenzie at 334-313-0835.