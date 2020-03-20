According to the latest update from the Alabama Department of Public Health, there are now 106 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the state of Alabama. Elmore County saw its number of confirmed cases rise to six as of 4 p.m.
The most affected area remains Jefferson County with a total count of 50 confirmed cases. Lee has 11, Shelby has 10, Madison has seven, Tuscaloosa has four and Montgomery has three. Mobile and Baldwin counties have two each. 11 other counties have one case each.
You can stay up to date with the number of cases in the state on the Alabama Department of Health website. It is expected to be updated twice per day with each day's final update at approximately 4 p.m.