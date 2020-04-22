While businesses in numerous consumer verticals have shuttered their doors due to state mandates, automotive sales and service are deemed essential.
According to data published by the National Automobile Dealers Association, sales for new vehicles dropped 34% in March.
Local new and used car dealers have adjusted how they do business with customers during the days of COVID-19.
Collier Ford general sales manager Jay Collier said traffic has shifted away customers physically walking into the Wetumpka auto dealer.
“Our sales have definitely picked up on the internet,” Collier said.
He said the sales process has evolved from mid March to mid-April.
“It’s really a learn-on-the-go atmosphere,” Collier said.
Collier estimated 75% of the dealer’s business in April was done solely online.
“Some are still setting appointments to come in to the dealership and pick up their cars or trucks, but some are taking the coronavirus more serious,” he said. “In some cases, we will actually drive the vehicle to their home and have a second vehicle available to pick up the sales person.”
Eagle Motor Group manager Clay Brantley has also seen requests to deliver vehicles and internet shopping increase.
“Really, if someone cannot come to me, I’ll take the car to him,” he said. “I’ve been doing that for several years. This last customer was not interested in getting out and he was very self-conscious about getting out so we delivered the car to his place to make him more at ease.
“It’s effected our traffic at our location with people not getting out, but internet and Facebook traffic is up.”
Collier described how a typical automobile sale takes place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve had a number of deals that began with a notification from our website that a customer was interested in a specific vehicle,” he said. “We go from there to the customers loading their information to the website, us appraising their used vehicle, they agree to the financials, fill out a credit application and we get an approval from a bank.”
From there, Collier said documents needing signatures can be done via email or a dealer-owned iPad.
“We can get everything done and the person never sets foot on the lot,” he said.
Collier said the dealer was already using digital documentation as part of the sales process, but it was a more rigid process before the days of COVID-19.
“There have been some new adjustments and updates to the programs we use,” he said. “We are now able to email more of those documents to the customers now that before.”
Now more people are relying on the internet to shop for cars, Collier said they are seeing business come from farther away.
“Farthest they have traveled to deliver an automobile is to Montgomery,” he said. “We’ve had people living farther away do the entire process online and come here to drive the vehicle themselves. We had a sale in Lee County and one in Shelby County and we’ve got some interest from customers in Georgia and Florida but those deals have not closed yet.”
As for customers who prefer doing business at Collier Ford’s physical location, Collier said the business is following all mandated social distancing and disinfecting rules.
“As for the dealership, we wipe all the doors and areas where there is high traffic; we wipe down the light switches, our kitchen area. We have tables set up outside; our offices are set up where we can maintain distance from each other for people who do want to come in and do business the old-fashioned way.”
With Brantley being a used car dealer, he relies on buying vehicles at auctions.
He said that process has “dramatically changed.”
“We cannot go to the auctions,” he said. “The auction companies are good about taking photos from angles and omitting stuff so when you buy something you could get into a mess with it.”
He said the positive he is seeing right now is it is a buyer’s market.
“I just bought a vehicle and I believe I got a better deal (now) that what I would have got before all this stuff started,” he said.