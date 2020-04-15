Freddy Lovvorn has overcome numerous obstacles the past 15 months to see his dream of building one of Alabama’s largest county music venues in his hometown of Wetumpka.
He said state-mandated closures due to COVID-19 announced a few weeks ago is not something he thought would delay the opening of Alabama’s Little Bit of Texas.
“In a year and a few weeks since we started construction we’ve had a lot of things happen,” he said. “My mom passed August 14, 2019, and that threw us in a spiral. We were really close to finishing when the virus hit.”
He said he had just started the interviewing and hiring process, was looking forward to booking bands and choosing a date to open.
“I thought we’d be opening up and having a conversation about the opening, but now we are kind of in limbo,” Lovvorn said.
He said he had not booked any bands but was in discussions with booking agents.
“We’d been in talks with a few different people, but it happened on us so fast we didn’t see it coming,” Lovvorn said. “We have a lot of interest from entertainers out of Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas, a lot out of South Carolina. The virus hurt us. We just don’t know how long this shutdown is going to last.”
While there is no opening date set at this point, Lovvorn said the business is fortunate it did not rush to open before the state rolled out mandates that shuttered other entertainment venues.
“We’d be in trouble if we’d opened,” he said. “We’d have only been open for a week or two before we had to shut it down. We’ve got a lot of money invested, but we look for great things when we do open.”
Lovvorn is faced with an uncertain business environment, but he remains hopeful.
“We will work through it,” he said. “The city has been good and we are going to bounce back and bring in some good acts. I think it will be a major venue for Wetumpka.”
Once open, the venue will be open Tuesdays through Saturday and patrons must be 19 to enter.
“The plans are to have live entertainment on weekends,” he said. “We will have line dancing one night and karaoke one night. We’ll have live country music every weekend. Once a month we will bring in entertainers like T. Graham Brown, Lee Ann Womack, Mark Chesnutt, those kind of folks.”
He said the facility has a 1,500 square-foot dance floor, seats 676 people and looks more at home in Texas than Alabama.
“This has Texas wrote all over it,” Lovvorn said. “If you picked this up and sat it anywhere in Texas it would be a small venue, but it’s a Texas dance hall through and through.”
He said it is his years of being in the country music industry that possessed him to build a Texas dance hall.
“I’ve just been in this business my whole life,” he said. “I was on the road playing that I took a little bit of everything I saw and I thought if I ever get a chance to build my own place I can take those ideas and kind of pull it in together. I might have overdone it.”