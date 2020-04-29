It has been over a month since statewide restrictions limited the number of people who may gather in the same area.
The restriction resulted in local chapters of Kiwanis and Rotary clubs to indefinitely suspend club functions from meeting and planning to events and fundraising.
“I feel like civic groups have an important role in the community, but it’s figuring out how to operate right now that’s a challenge,” Wetumpka Kiwanis Club secretary Anna Chappelle said.
She said the local club is faced with additional challenges because it was established just eight months ago.
“It’s sad because it’s a new organization and it’s really difficult to get something like this off the ground when you’re in the middle of a stay-at-home order,” Chappelle said. “You’re not a 100-year organization where you have things in place and people in place with the required skill sets to keep it going.”
She said the club has not held any virtual meetings but she is planning to communicate with other members soon.
“I plan on getting in touch with our president Marilyn Ray to see if things open back up in May what does that mean for the organization, for our meetings and everything else,” Chappelle said.
She said the local civic group has 26 members on its roster and increasing members is important for any club.
“You have to have new members to keep a club thriving and to fill the board,” he said. “We are such a small board we do not have enough people to step up and fill those important leadership roles.”
She said at the end of the day it is the community’s children who are not being served by Kiwanis members that is most important to her.
“It is so important to have these civic groups because there are children who are in need right now with being out of school and needing services who may not have family who can financially provide food and books and other items,” Chappelle said.
Wetumpka Rotary Club president Michael Dozier said this civic organization’s efforts are at a standstill too.
“We have suspended all meetings because when we meet it is for lunch and all restaurants and food areas are closed right now,” he said.
Dozier said the future is uncertain as to whether or not the club will get to hold fundraisers.
“We’re not really sure yet if we are going to be able to do those this year or if those will get postponed until later in the year,” he said. “If we cannot do fundraisers then we can’t give back to the community without having the funds.”
Dozier said the organization is planning on hosting a cornhole tournament for the first time and its annual pancake breakfast to support the Bart Hart Memorial Scholarship Fund.
“We going to do our (inaugural) cornhole tournament, but it’s going to be months down the road if we can do it,” he said. “The pancake breakfast for deputy Hart is something we still might be able to do. It will just all depend on when we are able to get back to social gatherings and restaurants open back up.”
He expects once restrictions are lifted, the club’s 35 or so members will spend their time getting back to a full schedule of meeting and events.
“I would not be surprised if it is a slow start,” he said. “We will talk with our members and a have a group discussion to figure out what’s best as far as when to start back meeting and ease back into it. I think we will decide as a group how to move forward.”