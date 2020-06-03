Wetumpka Health and Rehab saw 34 residents and two employees test positive for COVID-19 last week and the illness how now affected even more employees.
According to NHS Management spokesperson Joe Perkins, 20 employees tested positive for the coronavirus.
“We think many of those (employees) will return soon,” he said Tuesday.
Perkins said every employee and resident of the local facility has been tested.
“We had that many employees test positive because we are testing everybody,” he said. “Right now, in our testing we are finding 60%, and in some cases higher, are asymptomatic. If we were not testing everybody, we would not know it. The numbers would not be there.”
A few loved ones who had/have residents in facility reached out to The Herald voicing their concerns over the lack of communication from the facility.
Perkins said the facility is doing everything it can to keep family members informed.
“If there is any failure to communicate it is regretful, but a real effort to communicate is taking place,” he said. “When you lose a loved one, no amount of communication is going to make it feel better. I deeply sympathize. I think our folks are working really hard to stay in communication.”
He said one of the challenges is the facility is down 20 employees.
“We’ve had an awful lot of our own employees test positive,” Perkins said. “We have some good people risking their lives to take care of other people.”
Perkins said the facility is supposed to communicate by phone with the family members on file for each resident.
“For example, if we have a facility that did not have a case of COVID-19 and we discovered one case in that facility we then contact the family member of every single resident about that one case,” Perkins said.
Perkins said three residents of the facility died due to COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon.
“Currently, one of our residents passed away in the facility,” he said. “Two other residents passed away at (a) hospital.”
As of press time, Perkins was aware of 35 positive residents and said the facility has received test results for all residents and employees.