Charis Crafters’ annual Home for the Holidays Craft Show offered shoppers a wide variety of one-of-a-kind handmade holiday gifts last week at the Wetumpka Civic Center.
From Thursday through Saturday, guests shopped and browsed tables filled with Christmas decorations and ornaments, homemade desserts and honey, woodwork, quilts, jewelry, pottery, totes and purses, kitchen linens and more while listening to Christmas music.
Elizabeth Puckett of Wetumpka spent Friday afternoon in search of a specific item that her mother used buy from the craft show.
“I first attended the craft show several years ago when my mother was still living,” Puckett said. “We would come together and there’s a particular dish scrubber that she used to buy that I want to find for me and my sisters.”
Puckett ended up buying up baby gifts and other goodies along with the scrubbers she originally came for.
“I definitely got a little sidetracked,” Puckett said. “The atmosphere feels so festive and there are a lot of creative people represented here.”
Club vice president Wanda Fontaine said all of the items offered for sale were handmade by the vendors, which consisted of club members and invited vendors.
Fontaine said roughly 1,500 attended the craft show over the three-day period and more than 30 vendors participated. All of the vendors get to keep the proceeds from their sales. Charis Crafters makes its profits from ticket, raffle and cookbook sales.
“Charis is a Greek word that means grace,” Fontaine said. “We extend grace to others through charitable giving. We want to share our faith through our crafting and use the proceeds to give to local charities. We donate to charitable organizations and sometimes we donate directly to families in need. It’s not big money, but it’s what we can do to give back to our community.”
Over the years, Charis has supported Adullam House, Elmore County Food Pantry, Wetumpka YMCA, Santuck Community Center, Wetumpka’s disaster fund and several other organizations.
Fontaine said many members of the club use their profits from their craft sales to fund their personal mission work. Fontaine said her husband took up beekeeping this year and they sold their honey for the first time at this year’s craft show. She also makes and sells jewelry and crocheted items. The couples uses the money they make from crafting to fund their mission trips.
Sabrina Durham, a native of India who now lives in Eclectic, also uses her profits from making and selling India-inspired jewelry to fund her mission work. She said some of the beads and stones used to make her jewelry actually come from India.
Durham, who has been a member of the group for three years, said she stumbled upon the group while she was looking for ways to earn some extra money to fund her mission work. Members of the group took her under their wings and taught her how to make jewelry.
“I love it because it’s a Christian group and we help and encourage each other,” Durham said. “It’s a good way to get to know your community and for me it’s been a blessing to be a part of this group.”
Charis Crafters has been hosting the annual show since 1999 and has no plans to slow down.
The club’s Spring Craft Show is set for May 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wetumpka Civic Center.