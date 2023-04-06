A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, has claimed the lives of two men from Deatsville.
Bobby D. Barfield, 69,of Deatsville, was fatally injured when the 2006 Ford F-150 pickup he was driving collided head-on with the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Beverly A. Wilbanks, 83, of Millbrook. Marshall R. Dannelley, 58, also of Deatsville, a passenger in the F-150, was also fatally injured as result of the crash.
Barfield and Dannelley were not using seat belts at the time of the crash and were both pronounced deceased at the scene.
The crash occurred on Autauga County 40, approximately three miles west of Deatsville, in Autauga County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.