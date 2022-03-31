The COVID-19 pandemic may have stopped guided crater tours but the Wetumpka Impact Crater Commission is starting Crater Talks at the Kelly Fitzpatrick Memorial Gallery.
“Wetumpka is the site of the greatest natural disaster to ever hit Alabama, a large meteor strike,” the crater commission said. “It created an almost five-mile wide crater that is still visible near the city.”
The crater commission receives many questions about tours and research on the Crater. The Kelly is joining forces with the Wetumpka Impact Crater Commission to help residents learn about this important historic event.
This year’s tours were canceled and a new map was developed to allow the public to self-guide themselves. These maps are available at no cost.
First discovered in the mid 1970s, an astrobleme, meaning “star wound” was confirmed in 1998 by Auburn University professor of geology Dr. David King Jr. Because the location was covered by a shallow sea at the time of impact, scientists have declared it to be one of the “best preserved marine impact craters in the world.”
The Wetumpka Impact Crater Commission wants everyone to know about the Wetumpka Impact Crater. Starting April 2, they plan to host a “Crater Talk” at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of each month at the Kelly Fitzpatrick Memorial Gallery, 124 Company Street, Wetumpka, The speakers each month will be volunteers, who serve on the Crater Commission.