Elmore resident Thomas Bush emerged victorious in Creed Gym's Lose to Win challenge.
Bush won a $400 prize for winning first place. Wetumpka resident Marilyn Hawkins landed in second place, winning a 90-day Creed Gym membership.
The winner was selected based on the percentage of body fat lost. Bush achieved a 4% decrease in body fat, while Hawkins' saw a 2.3% decrease.
The gym partnered with the Wetumpka Area Chamber of Commerce to offer the six-week program to the community. Participants underwent body composition scans at the beginning and end of the challenge.
Gym manager Alisha Moran said 27 people signed up to be a part of the fitness challenge, many of whom are not members of the gym. Everyone who participated paid a $35 fee and received a Creed Gym T-shirt, beanie hat, lanyard, two energy bars and a beverage.
"We really wanted to get people moving, whether it was in the gym or outside of it," said gym owner Cindy Clark. "The goal was to plant seeds for a healthier lifestyle."
Moran said the primary focus was to help participants develop healthier eating and exercising habits. The group has access to trainers and instructors within a private Facebook group. The health experts gave them tips on how to make gradual, yet effective changes.
"It's been great because it has really provided an outlet for people who have been so cooped up during this pandemic," said chamber executive director Shellie Whitfield, who also participated in the program. "It's a way to help people feel more connected."
Participant Maurice Wright said the advice given in the private Facebook was invaluable.
"I really learned a lot in the Facebook group about food intake and portion control," Wright said. "It was the group feel and support -- being a part of a group of people with the same goal -- that kept me encouraged."
This year marked the Chamber and gym's first time offering the competition to the public. Diversified Alarm Services also served as a sponsor for the program. Clark said she hopes the competition grows into an annual event.