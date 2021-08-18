Dixie Art Colony Foundation founder and director Mark Harris recently announced expansion plans for the foundation.
"Based on mounting interest in the foundation and the rapid growth of the art collection, it's time to start planning for a more extensive and permanent facility," Harris said during the announcement on July 1.
Recently, an additional 53 works of art were donated to the DAC Foundation. The donations include watercolor paintings, oil paintings, and drawings by Carlos Alpha "Shiney" Moon, Richard Burrell Brough, Donnave Brennan Lindsey, Susie Powers Tompkins, and Nell Hardeman. Harris also shared a few details about the plans.
"Our vision for our future home revolves around the concept of creating what we are calling the Elmore County Cultural Arts Center,” Harris said. “The master plan for the center will include several large gallery spaces, a 200-seat auditorium with state-of-the-art audiovisual equipment, other small meeting/presentation spaces, a visitor center/gift shop, and studio spaces for workshops and classes."
The plan is for the center to be a tourist attraction and, at the same time, a place for youth and adult art education.
"Both visual and performing arts are included in the mix,” Harris said. “The center will serve as a creative cluster that will house more than just the DAC Foundation. The plan will include space for use by other organizations such as the Elmore County Art Guild."
In addition to hosting annual shows, the ECAG also serves as the host for Sparking the Arts, Elmore County's oldest and largest annual student art competition.
While the DAC Foundation’s current museum site located at 219 Hill Street in downtown Wetumpka is centrally located, Harris explained that the foundation is looking at numerous locations across Elmore County.
"Tallassee is situated near I-85 and near the place where the DAC first convened in 1933 on Lake Martin,” he said. “Yet, on the other hand, the colonists spent a lot of time in the Millbrook area, located directly on I-65 and near the Alabama Wildlife Center, a significant and well-established tourist destination.”
To assist in the planning process, Harris and other organizers have visited similar facilities in other suburban communities. To learn more about the Dixie Art Colony Foundation and its mission, visit DixieArtColony.org