Daniel Dye, a resident of Montgomery, has joined Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. as a senior reporter. His primary responsibility will be to serve the readers of The Wetumpka Herald.
“I am thrilled to have Daniel on the team,” TPI managing editor Santana Wood said. “He has an extensive skillset and will be a huge asset to The Herald. He has a passion for community journalism you can’t find just anywhere and we’re fortunate to have found him and added him to the team.”
A long-time resident of the River Region area, Dye graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1995 and earned a B.A. in mass communications from Auburn University Montgomery in 1999. For more than 20 years he has worked in a variety of positions involving publishing, marketing, public relations and website development.
“It is exciting that my career has come full circle,” Dye said. “I discovered while I was in college that I had a talent for writing. That led to a freelance opportunity with The Montgomery Advertiser before I graduated. Soon after I graduated from AUM, my wife and I moved to Titus and I worked as a reporter for The Coosa County News.”
His time living in Titus was cut short. In 2005, he was working with B.A.S.S. and Bassmaster magazine in Montgomery when the company moved to Orlando.
“I look back at my time at B.A.S.S. and living in Titus with a lot of great memories,” he said. “I am excited to come back to the Wetumpka area and serve in a role that informs a community I was part of for several years.”
He has been married to his wife Andrea Dye for 21 years. They have three children: Madalyn Dye, 17, who is a senior at LAMP High School; Colin Dye, 12, who is in seventh grade at Floyd Middle School; and Luke Dye, 6, who attends Bear Exploration Center.
Dye and his family enjoy cheering on Auburn football, LAMP basketball and spending time at Lake Jordan thanks to some generous friends who gave him a key to their lake house.
He can be reached at daniel.dye@thewetumpkaherald.com or 334-538-6778.