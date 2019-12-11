According to Ka’Laun Hambrite, east central HIV prevention program manager for Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), preliminary data collected by the state shows no new HIV cases in Elmore County from January to September 2019.
“There could be several reasons for this,” she said. “We do know in rural communities and counties people do not go to rural health departments.”
Hambrite’s territory includes Elmore County.
HIV stands for human immunodeficiency virus and can lead to acquired immunodeficiency syndrome or AIDS if not treated.
Unlike some other viruses, the human body can’t get rid of HIV completely, even with treatment.
For those living with HIV in Elmore County, the Elmore County Health Department offers HIV testing, treatment and prevention.
“We are seeing a steady rate of HIV cases across the Southeastern portion of the United States,” Hambrite said. “Because of this, we have started focusing on prevention campaigns. We’re encouraging conversation around HIV and testing to help diminish the stigma.”
Hambrite said the prevention program started five years ago and originally targeted homosexual men.
“Today, the campaigns are speaking to women and transgender populations because HIV can infect anyone,” Hambrite said. “According to the most recent data published by the ADPH, in 2016 there were 152 people living with HIV in Elmore County.
ADPH data for 2016 indicates the county had an HIV prevalence rate of 179 which placed it 23rd highest in Alabama.
Jefferson County was the leading county with 3,414 people living with HIV and a prevalence rate of 506 — second highest in the state.
Montgomery County was second with 1,407 people living with HIV and a prevalence rate of 678 — the top rate in Alabama.
HIV prevalence is the rate of diagnosed cases of HIV for people 13 years and older in a county per 100,000 population. Rates measure the number of events in a given time period (generally one or more years) divided by the average number of people at risk during that period. Rates help compare risks of health factors across counties with different population sizes.
According to ADPH, as of March 31, 2016, 12,989 people are living with HIV in Alabama; and an estimated one in six (16%) people living with HIV in Alabama are unaware of their infection and aren’t receiving regular medical care to manage the disease.
HIV is spread through certain body fluids that attacks the body’s immune system. Over time, HIV can destroy so many of these cells that the body can’t fight off infections and disease. These special cells help the immune system fight off infections.
If left untreated, HIV reduces the number of CD4 cells (T cells) in the body. This damage to the immune system makes it harder and harder for the body to fight off infections and some other diseases.
World AIDS Day was Dec. 1 and HIV/AIDS awareness month in America occurs during December.
It is a time when organizations spread awareness about the virus and try to reduce stigma, help those living with it and advocate for an urgent response to reduce its global impact.
The symbol associated with HIV/AIDS awareness is a red ribbon.