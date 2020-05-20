Eclectic Mayor Gary Davenport informed the Eclectic Town Council the police chief and an officer had to self-quarantine due to exposure to COVID-19.
According to Davenport, Eclectic police chief Robert Head had to self-quarantine because Head’s wife was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.
“She tested positive because one of her patients at work tested positive (for COVID-19),” Davenport said at Monday’s council meeting which was held virtually on Facebook Live. “She had a rough couple of weeks, but she has been improving since last Tuesday.”
Davenport said chief Head will be retested later this week and will return to work if the test is negative.
Davenport also said EPD officer Desmond Bailey came in contact with person who tested positive for COVID-19.
“Officer Bailey did stay in quarantine,” Davenport said. “His test came back negative so he’s back at work.”
Neither police officer produced a positive test for COVID-19, Davenport said.
He said the town sterilized Eclectic Town Hall which includes EPD.
“Town hall has been completely cleaned,” Davenport said.
The council unanimously passed a resolution to add more working days to the local municipal court calendar. Davenport said the decision to add more days to the town’s court calendar are up to a circuit judge.
“A circuit judge will tell us what to do,” Davenport said. “The court may go from operating two nights a week to four nights a week.”
The council also unanimously approved a resolution to activate an electronic notification system provided by Trustmark Bank.
Davenport said the reason why the town added this feature to its accounts is twofold.
“In an effort to manage all financial records electronically, Trustmark requires a resolution to utilize this service,” he said. “Trustmark is waiving the fee.”
In addition to the bank requiring a signed resolution, the town said it will make keeping up with payments coming in to the town for ambulance services easier to track.
“The main reason we are doing this is because we need to know when money is being paid to the town for our ambulance service,” Davenport said. “At this point, we don’t know until we get the bank statement which payments have been collected from health insurance.”
He said relying on paper statements causes accounting issues because the town may have to go through three months of bank statements to confirm an account has been paid in full.
“The insurance companies recommended the town utilize a cash management service,” Davenport said.
Event coordinator and councilmember Carmen Winslett updated the council on Trade Days held last Saturday.
“I had 25 to 29 vendors who said they would be there,” she said. “We ended up with eight vendors. People are still worried about COVID-19.”
She said she was pleased with the attendance of the event and is looking forward to holding another Trade Days event June 13.
In other action, the council:
• Unanimously approved the minutes from the previous council meeting held April 20 and a public hearing to discuss rezoning property for residential use held May 11
• Heard from Davenport most town businesses are open in some form or capacity
The council will meet again 6:30 p.m. May 26 at the Eclectic Warehouse for a second public hearing to discuss rezoning property for a new subdivision. Davenport said the meeting will be streamed and the developer will attend.