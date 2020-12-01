There are only a few days left for residents to turn in their applications for the town of Eclectic’s residential lights contest.
Town event coordinator Carmen Winslett said forms are due by Friday at 5 p.m.
Those who are participating in the contest must have their lights and decorations up by Dec. 12. Judging will take place between Dec. 12 and 20 and the winners will be announced on Facebook on Dec. 21.
The theme for this year’s holiday festival is A Whoville Christmas. Those in the contest may decorate in accordance with the theme, but it is not a requirement for the competition.
Winners of the competition will receive gift cards to area businesses.