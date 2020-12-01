The city of Wetumpka’s Christmas on the Coosa Decorations Contest is currently under way.
The deadline to submit an application for the contest is Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. The contest is open to residential and business entries. The theme for this year’s contest is Home Town Christmas.
First, second and third place winners will be chosen for the following categories:
-Whimsical: Fantasy, candy land, animated, etc.
-Traditional: Displays of lights, bows/garlands/wreaths, spiritual, etc.
-Sweepstakes (overall winner): Decorations that best represent this year’s theme, Home Town Christmas.
Residents and businesses may nominate themselves or someone else. All winners will receive winners sign to display in their yard or at their business.
Contest entries are limited to locations within the city limits of Wetumpka. On the day of the contest, lights and any other form of decorations should be on and/or working by 6 p.m.
Entry forms can be mailed to Christmas on the Coosa Decorations Contest, P.O. Box 936, Wetumpka, Alabama 36092 or delivered to the city of Wetumpka’s Administrative Building at 408 South Main Street, which is next to the
Wetumpka Civic Center. Forms can also be faxed to 334-567-1307 or emailed to vsmith@cityofwetumpka.com.
For more information, call 567-5147 or go to Cityofwetumpka.com.
The application is available at the following link, http://www.cityofwetumpka.com/Sites/Wetumpka2/Documents/Attractions/2020%20decor%20app.pdf.