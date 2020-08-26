The Town of Eclectic is now accepting vendor and entry forms for those wanting to participate in the 28th Alabama Cotton Festival on Oct. 10.
The event, taking place along Main Street and First Avenue from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., will feature more than 140 vendors, an antique/classic car show, antique tractor display, military vehicle display, art and photo contests, the fourth annual Chicken Race, a dog show contest, the Alabama Cotton Queen Pageant, the Cotton Run and a free carnival-themed kids zone.
Booth spaces for arts and crafts vendors are available at a cost of $20 (no electricity provided) or $30 (electricity provided) and the cost for food vendors $30 (no electricity) or $40 (electricity provided). Prices will increase by $10 after Sept. 4.
Electricity availability is limited, so vendors are encouraged to bring their own generators and extension cords. The deadline to submit the vendor form is Oct. 2.
Artists of all ages are invited to participate in the art and photo contest.
The contest is divided into two age groups, 18 and under and 19 and older.
For the art contest, any art medium can be submitted but the theme is “Heroes of 2020.”
“This year has seen many heroes emerge, not to take the spotlight, simply to do their daily jobs,” the contest entry form states. “Only art submitted with this theme will be judged.”
Entry into the art contest is free for those 18 and under with one piece of art. Each entry piece afterward is $1.
For ages 19 and up, entry is $3 for the first piece and each piece afterwards is $1.
The photo contest is open to any subject. For ages 18 and under, entry is free for up to three photos and each additional photo is $1. For ages 19 and up, entry is $3 each for the first three photos and each additional photo is $1.
The deadline to submit payment, forms, pictures and artwork is 5 p.m. Oct. 6. All items should be dropped off at Eclectic Town Hall.
Judging will be conducted on Oct. 8. Ribbons will be posted on winning pictures and art and will be displayed during the festival for all to see.
The deadline to enter the pageant, for children ages 0-15, is Sept. 18. The following titles will be awarded: Baby Mr. & Miss Alabama Cotton for kids newborn to 2 years old, Teeny Mr. & Miss Alabama Cotton for 3-5 year olds, Tiny Mr. & Miss Alabama Cotton for kids 6-8 years old, Petite Miss Alabama Cotton for girls 9-12 years old and Junior Miss Alabama Cotton for girls 13-15 years old.
There are no entry deadlines for the car show, dog show and chicken race. Entries will be accepted up to the day of the events.
To access vendor and contest entry forms, visit the Alabama Cotton Festival page on Facebook or contact town event coordinator Carmen Winslett at cwinslett6@yahoo.com.