Matthew Aaron Windsor, 34, of Deatsville, was sentenced to 210 months in a federal prison after pleading guilty to the sexual exploitation of a 5-year-old child.
The case started in April 2020 when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip.
“The tip indicated that obscene images of a minor had been uploaded from an online account,” United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart said in a release. “The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) began an investigation and that investigation revealed that Windsor was linked to the images. During his plea hearing in July of 2022, Windsor specifically admitted to enticing a five-year old to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of recording and creating images of the exploitation.”
Windsor also admitted to possessing at least 600 illegal images in his plea agreement.
In the federal prison system, Windsor must serve the entire 210 months in prison as there is no parole. Following his sentence and release from federal prison, Windsor will be on supervised release for the remainder of his life and require to register as a sex offender.
This case was investigated by ALEA, the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, and the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Child Protect Children’s Advocacy Center in Montgomery and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences. Assistant United States Attorney J. Patrick Lamb prosecuted the case.