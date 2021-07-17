A 24-year-old Deatsville woman has been arrested by the Millbrook Police Department in connection to a residential burglary that took place on June 11.
On June 11, Millbrook police officers responded to the 3000 block of Gober Road in regard to a burglary and theft of property. The complainant told responding officers that Ana Maria Brooks allegedly broke into the residence, damaged electronics and household goods, stole a firearm and then fled the residence in a vehicle belonging to a resident. The vehicle was recovered by the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office on June 12.
On Friday, July 16, the Millbrook Police Department was notified that Brooks was in the custody of the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office. She was also wanted by Millbrook police in regard to warrants obtained through this investigation. Brooks was taken into custody and transported to the Millbrook Police Department where she was placed under arrest and charged with third-degree burglary, first-degree theft of property and second-degree theft of property.
Brooks was processed and later transported to the Elmore County Jail where she remains under a $17,500 bond.
“We are extremely pleased to announce this arrest,” Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson said. “This case was featured by several news media outlets through CrimeStoppers, which resulted in numerous tips from the general public with regard to the alleged offender’s whereabouts. During that time, rather than report to the Millbrook Police Department, Ms. Brooks saw fit to declare her innocence and at times taunted law enforcement that she would not be apprehended on several social media outlets that had posted the Crime Stoppers bulletin related to this case. That ended today as a result of a simple encounter with law enforcement, at which point it was discovered that Ms. Brooks was wanted by this agency.
“I’ve said it many times before – you can run, you can elude law enforcement for a time, but that’s all you’re doing,” Johnson said. “Once you’re identified as an offender and warrants for your arrest are obtained, those warrants aren’t going away. It’s just a matter of time. It could be a simple traffic stop, officers responding to a call, or you’re eating supper and officers interrupt your desert with warrants in hand. It’s just a matter of time before you, as an offender, have to face the charges for the crime(s) that you’ve committed. We appreciate the assistance of CrimeStoppers for profiling this case, the public that called in with tips and the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office. Our officers and detectives are committed to utilizing every resource available to us to apprehend and arrest these criminal offenders, as Ms. Brooks can now attest to. I doubt, however, that she’ll do so on social media.”