Elmore County Schools superintendent Richard Dennis updated the Elmore County Board of Education on several items including summer programs available to students.
The school system received a grant in the amount of $10,671.08 from the Elmore Community Foundation Fund to purchase book kits for students between kindergarten and second grade who are participating in the program.
“It is important for children and parents to have something in their hands,” Elmore County Schools director of professional learning and development Amy Harrison said.
She said the program’s participants were identified as needing additional reading assistance during the 2019-20 school year.
“The biggest thing we realize we want to accomplish is needs of each child met,” she said. “We really need parent involvement as students sit in front of a screen this summer.”
The summer reading program traditionally took place on campus at elementary schools, but due to COVID-19 this summer the program will be held online.
Dennis said administrators are closely following the program.
“We found it difficult in that kindergarten to second-grade range related to virtual instruction,” he said. “Now we have a group that has been targeted and we will follow up with results later this summer.”
Dennis said the school system’s child nutrition program (CNP) will continue to offer food this summer.
“We have our five feeding sites and bus transport,” he said. “We have changed our times to 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. to pick up food.”
He said CNP has served 1.3 million meals to students since mid-March when the program began and schools were shut down due to COVID-19.
Dennis said he expects state superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey to announce guidelines for the 2020-2021 school year June 19. Dennis said he is not certain what those guidelines will look like just yet.
“It could be one of three scenarios,” he said.
He said those scenarios could be schools operate normally; it could look like a blend of online and on-campus instruction; or school could be solely online.
Dennis said the school system will be prepared to better utilize digital learning for 2020-21.
“By end of this month, the school system should have Chromebooks for every student,” he said. “Right now, we are projected at 11,279 students for this coming school year. That’s basically 90 students over where we are now. Offering a virtual platform is looking very positive.”
Dennis said the school system is working with the Elmore County Commission to improve the entrances of Holtville Elementary, Wetumpka Middle and Coosada Elementary schools this summer.
“We are working on these projects now to finish this summer before school starts,” he said.
He said these three locations are notorious for traffic backing up to main roads in their respective areas and said the improvements should alleviate traffic delays in the morning and afternoons.
Dennis informed the school board Dr. Jimmy Hull, principal of Elmore County Technical Center, accepted a career tech position with the Alabama State Department of Education.
“He has done a fabulous job in Elmore County,” Dennis said. “This is a great opportunity for him and it is exciting to see him go work with the state.”
In other action, the board:
• Accepted a $593,138 bid from CRL Lovelady Construction for security entrance improvements at Holtville High School
• Accepted a $24,550 bid from Alabama Duct and Fabrication for HVAC improvements at Elmore County High School
• Approved the change in personnel status for several school employees