As the April 6 deadline for students to return to instruction draws near, Elmore County Schools superintendent Richard Dennis has announced several key pieces of information.
He said students who presently have access to a device, such as a laptop, and internet access will begin classes April 6, and those who do not have those things will still be able to access classwork.
“The administration at each school will make contact with students and set up a schedule for when those parents and students can pick up hardware and take it home,” he said. “We will eventually have a map on our website with hotspots and continue to update it as new locations come online through the following weeks.”
He said the school system ordered 3,500 Google Chromebooks, which will be loaned to students for the remainder of the school year along with the school’s existing owned Chromebooks.
“I have to get as many hands on deck to help us get the existing hardware from our mobile carts,” he said. “You don’t just switch to virtual learning environment and work from home because many students do not have the hardware. Those new Chromebooks have to be unpacked when they arrive and be set up to get ready for distribution. Somebody has to participate in that whole process.
“When you’re talking about 11,000 students you’re trying to do this with on April 6, it’s going to take more than one day to accomplish that feat. It takes a team to do that.”
Dennis said he expects teacher volunteers will be at schools today to help schools get be ready for Monday.
“We are really working to have as many of our teacher volunteers come in and help,” he said. “I think we will have a strong support at the schools to accomplish that. Somebody has to make those packets for the students. Our goal is simply get the program launched.”
Students will be graded differently and have different requirements depending on their current level of school.
“Our guidelines for elementary school students is more of enrichment and we will be looking at pass or fail based on them attempting information and looking at the students’ previous three quarters of grades,” Dennis said.
Elementary-aged students will not spend a full seven hours looking at a computer screen.
“This is something we’ve looked at,” Dennis said. “We will have a manual published for our elementary curriculum. There is a limited amount of time children this age need to be in front of a computer. We are really putting an emphasis on reading and math.”
As middle and high school students, Dennis said the emphasis will be on power standards.
“Those are the skills we are going to emphasize,” he said. “Those are the most significant and build toward prerequisite skills for the following course. That’s what I want to accomplish in grades 6-11.
“Power standards are prerequisites and are essential for courses the students are going to take the following school year. Right now, we are making sure we are teaching the students those skills in math, science, social studies and English so when they come to school next fall they are prepared.”
As for 12th grade students, Dennis said students who are on a regular calendar and have finished a third quarter are considered by the state as having completed the school year.
However, he encouraged all seniors to complete finish the school year.
“We have two schools on a regular calendar and two on a block calendar,” he said. “The block calendar will have to go about three weeks longer or however long it takes them to get that material done to finish. We are going to provide the opportunity to go longer and provide our seniors the opportunity to continue in those curriculums they need to be strong in.”
His concern is if seniors do not finish out the core courses it will create a deficit going into college.
“They’ve missed eight weeks of school which is almost a quarter of their senior year,” he said. “It is a significant amount of instructional time. We are going to get in as much in as we can for seniors. That’s going to be the seniors’ and their parents’ choice.”