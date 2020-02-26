Elmore County voters will go to the polls Tuesday to vote on many things, including whether to change the name of the Alabama State Board of Education and how board members are chosen.
If passed, the Statewide Amendment 1 will change several facets of the board.
The most noteworthy change if the amendment passes is it would do away with local elections and give the governor of Alabama the authority to appoint board members whose names would go to the state Senate for approval.
Also, the State Board of Education would be renamed the Alabama Commission on Elementary and Secondary Education.
This commission would be required to replace Common Core with new education standards.
The amendment also authorizes the governor to create a team of local educators and officials to advise the Alabama Commission on Elementary and Secondary Education.
Gov. Kay Ivey has championed the amendment as part of her “Take the Lead, Alabama” initiative.
“Supporting Amendment 1 removes the state board from the whims of the election cycle,” Ivey said in a released statement.
“Currently, Alabama is one of only six states without an appointed board; it’s time we finally align ourselves with other high-achieving states. We need education leaders and a structure that works in the best interest of our students, and Amendment 1 offers a bold plan that Alabamians can support.”
Elmore County Schools superintendent Richard Dennis said he will vote no on the constitutional amendment.
“Amendment 1 allows the governor to appoint the state superintendent position and new committee members depending on his or her group’s opinion on who should govern public schools in Alabama,” Dennis said. “It would create additional political positions to be filled which is always concerning.
“Not only does this amendment restructure these things, it removes your right to vote as a citizen for the person that represents you on the State Board of Education. As a citizen of this great state, I am not prepared to give up my right to vote for anyone that represents me. In a time when we need more local control over education, I will vote no on Amendment 1 in allowing more State control on our public education.”
Recent action taken by the Alabama Republican Party opposed Ivey’s constitutional amendment.
During the state party’s biannual meeting in Auburn several months ago, the group approved a resolution opposing the amendment that would make the state’s school board an appointed one.
According to Ivey’s office, only a few states, including Alabama, have elected state boards.
Elmore County Board of Education District 6 candidate Guy M. Sanders recently said he is against the amendment.
“I think the people of Elmore County should decide who represents them,” he said. “You’re the voice of the county; if you don’t like what is going on in the county you can unelect that person the next time. I would be against it.”