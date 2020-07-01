The Alabama State Department of Education released guidance Friday for reopening schools in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
After reviewing the 50-page “Roadmap to Reopening Alabama Schools,” Elmore County Schools superintendent Richard Dennis said the document gives all of Alabama’s school systems room to operate independent of each other.
“The roadmap provides an opportunity so it’s not one solution for every school system,” he said. “There will be different school systems faced with different challenges. I think it’s positive in that it allows us some leeway to make adjustments.”
State superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey said the plan allows for systems to hold school in a remote, traditional or blended scenario depending on the health concern at that specific time.
“It’s going to challenge a lot of systems because it’s going to force consistent change,” Dennis said. “It’s not going to be a situation where this is the way we do it and this is the way we will do it the whole time. There are going to be adjustments on the fly.”
According to Mackey, about 15% of parents feeling uncomfortable sending their children back to school this fall. Therefore, a remote learning option will be available.
Mackey said in a press conference Friday the department was allocated $18 million to navigate through the coronavirus pandemic and he said a large chunk was used to purchase a “very good, well-vetted curriculum” that will be available to every school in the state for students in pre-K to 12th grade.
This is a statewide digital curriculum that will consist of high-quality remote learning delivered by the local teacher. Students will still be enrolled in their local schools but simply learning in a different way.
A blended option will also be available for students. There will be times where a student has to go home — if he or she tests positive, etc. — and that’s when the blended option will come into play.
There will also be professional development for teachers in every school district in order to help them deliver this virtual learning.
“We are starting our professional development and training for technology,” Dennis said. “That’s very positive for us.”
Mackey said plans will look different for each school district based on a variety of circumstances but this roadmap is meant to be a guideline so every student gets the best equal learning opportunity as possible.
Mackey also said students with special needs will be catered to with individual education programs (IEP) as they always are.
“We call it IEP because it is individualized,” Mackey said. “That individualized plan has to drive the decisions that are made for that child. ... We have to do more for some students in order to get equal outcomes on the back end.”
Alabama Department of Public Health state health officer Dr. Scott Harris said hard, fast rules are impossible to set when the status of the COVID-19 pandemic changes every single day.
That’s why the state department of education, along with a large team, came up with this roadmap as a guide.
This 50-page roadmap is based on expertise and experience and is not a mandate by the state, Mackey said. He said a variety of people with different backgrounds pulled together to ensure this was a comprehensive, competent plan.
Dennis reiterated Mackey’s statement.
“One of the things I saw in the document is it addresses what the roadmap is and what the roadmap is not,” Dennis said. “It’s not legal advice or a mandate. It is based on evidence and expertise comprised of essential actions for thinking, planning and prioritizing.”
The roadmap focuses on three areas: wellness, operations and facilities, and instruction and technology.
Working under the recomm sendation of local superintendents and public health officials will be key this school year, Mackey said. He reiterated local jurisdiction rules will apply.
The state is continuing to look at resources, such as WiFi on school buses, and other options.
Elmore County Schools has set Aug. 10 as the first day of school for students. Dennis said the school system is waiting until closer to the opening date before determining which form school attendance will look like — remote, blended or traditional.
“The health level will not be determined until later in the summer,” he previously said. “I think there is a lot that will transpire between now and the end of July and it may dictate what takes place.”