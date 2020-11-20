Elmore County Schools superintendent Richard Dennis is sending out a message ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday to give an update on COVID-19.
”As we end Week 15 of the school year and prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving, please be aware of the increase in COVID-19 cases in our communities,” Dennis said in a statement released on Friday night. “Even though the percentage is small for our school system — less than 1% — a total of 41 students reported testing positive this week for COVID-19 and 12 employees. Currently, the majority of students and employees that have tested positive are in the Eclectic and Wetumpka communities but other communities should be careful.
“Basketball was suspended until Nov. 30 at Millbrook Middle and Eclectic Middle Schools due to positive COVID-19 cases impacting the teams. We will reevaluate the health status of both schools’ teams after returning from the Thanksgiving Holidays before resuming competitions.”
Dennis also spoke about the upcoming holiday.
“Over the Thanksgiving holiday, please take precautions with your students so that we can limit the exposure to others and have a healthy return to school on Nov. 30,” he said. “Elmore County Public Schools will continue to have face-to-face attendance at each school and continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation on a case by case basis.”
According to Dennis, Title I schools will hold their required annual meetings virtually this year. Parents can visit your child’s school website for more information and links to participate if possible.
“If you wish to get call outs and other system-wide communications texted to you through Remind, visit the Elmore County Public Schools website and follow the registration process,” Dennis said. “Thank you for your support, have a great day and a very Happy Thanksgiving holiday.”
Every Student Empowered, Every Student Succeeds.
Richard Dennis