Monday was the official date Elmore County Public Schools teachers and students were expected to begin the last quarter of the 2019-2020 school year in an online fashion.
Director of elementary schools Steve McKenzie informed the board principals of each school will communicate with parents as to what is expected regarding school assignments.
“The principals will do a call out and put the information on their schools’ websites,” he said. “The instructions from the principals will be from a standpoint as to what parents and students can expect.”
McKenzie said students in kindergarten through fifth grade will have the option to complete work online or via paper method.
“We are taking a blended approach,” he said. “The primary platform is Google Classroom.
We do not want to overwhelm students and parents. This is a new approach we are taking and we are trying to make it really simple.”
Director of secondary schools Dr. Jamey McGowin said the county’s middle and high school principals all reported their schools are on track to start school this week.
“Some schools (were) still distributing computers (Monday) and (Tuesday),” he said. “Some are working around the food distribution program. The majority of computers will be in students’ hands by (Tuesday) at the high schools and middle schools.”
He said most course work will be delivered using Edgenuity and support will be available for parents and students who have issues using the program.
“We have contacts at every school and main office if parents or students have issues using Edgenuity,” he said. “We’ve only had a few phone calls and those are from parents just finding out about the availability of computers.”
Director of special education Temeyra McElrath informed the board this student population will continue to be served during the last quarter of the school year.
“We are serving the children at a distance,” she said. “We worked with our special education attorney to make sure communications are safeguarded. I feel confident we can carry on with IEP (Individualized Education Program) meetings. The only thing is if a parent requests a face to face meeting, we will plan to have those in August.”
She informed the board she is holding weekly video meeting with special education teachers in the county school system.
Elmore County Schools superintendent Richard Dennis said the Elmore County Emergency Management Agency has provided volunteers to assist with the school’s child nutrition program.
“EMA will take temperatures and run background checks for us,” Dennis said. “If a volunteer is not well, they will not be allowed to participate. Some churches have gotten involved and they have been a huge help. We need more volunteers.”
To help distribute food to students, call the EMA at 334-567-6451.
Dennis said all schools will be nearly empty of people in the coming days.
“Our schools are going to be vacant for the most part,” he said. “A company will do a wipe down of the schools and come back and fog the schools. That should potentially start on April 13. By end of this month, this goal is to have every facility wiped down and sanitized.”
Dennis said calls to schools will be forwarded to school staff and that email is the best form of communication with schools right now.