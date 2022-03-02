Court documents reveal details surrounding the Jan. 20 shooting death of Tallassee resident Centel Winston.
The Wetumpka Police Department was dispatched to the Walmart parking lot in reference to shots being fired in the area. When police officers arrived they found a white Ford Explorer with the passenger door open.
“Officers approached the vehicle and located a Black male subject later identified as [Winston],” court documents state. “Winston sustained apparent gunshot wounds to the face.”
During the investigation at the scene, Winston’s cell phone was recovered and later analyzed.
“The victim’s cell revealed that the victim had numerous phone calls and text messages exchange just prior to the murder with one particular phone number,” documents state.
Court documents state the number belonged to Calvin J. Wells who is in the Elmore County Jail charged with murder related to the case.
A witness at Walmart also spoke to investigators with the Wetumpka Police Department about the shooting.
“...he was talking to the victim in the parking lot just prior to the shooting,” the documents state. “He was supposed to be meeting someone about what [the witness] believed to be a narcotics transaction at the Shell Station in Wetumpka bun now they were going to meet at Walmart.”
The witness said he heard a phone call between Winston and the guy meeting Winston.
“[The witness] observed a white Ford Crown Vic pull into the parking lot and that [Winston] advised him that the vehicle was the guy he was meeting,” documents stated.
The witness said he heard an argument about “getting things back” and then heard three or four gunshots.
The documents reveal investigators believe more than one vehicle came and parked near Winston’s Explorer.
“[Another witness] stated he noticed a black pickup truck and a white Crown Victoria with dark tinted windows park besides the victim’s white Ford Explorer,” documents state. “[The witness] noticed three subjects near the truck and an unknown number of occupants of the Crown Victoria.”
After the witness heard multiple gunshots, they saw three people run toward the pickup truck.
“The pickup truck and Crown Victoria both left the area,” documents state.
The documents revealed investigators took a look at security video and described two of the occupants of the pickup truck as being a white male and white female. It also describes the driver getting in the passenger side of Winston’s Explorer, while the other occupants go into Walmart. The other occupants return to the truck and the three begin to load items into the truck when the white Crown Victoria arrives.
“A subject exited the passenger side of the Crown Victoria and walked up to the passenger side of [Winston’s vehicle],” documents state.
Investigators said in the documents detailing the video they noticed what appeared to be a muzzle flash and the three occupants of the truck and the occupant of the Crown Victoria returning to the vehicles and leaving.
Wells has remained in jail since his arrest last week as of Wednesday morning and was charged with murder. Wells has a $1.5 million bond available to him.
Murder is a Class A felony and if found guilty, Wells could face up to 99 years in prison.