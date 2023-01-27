Relief is on the way for those who need assistance after the Jan. 12 tornado.
Not only did FEMA send a team of 10 representatives to assist at the relief center at the Elmore County Courthouse, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the State of Alabama also have representatives ready and willing to help. Those seeking assistance can also fill out an application online or on the app or by calling 1-800-621-3362.
Preferably, those looking for assistance can now visit the courthouse to talk directly to someone directly at a disaster relief center (DRC).
FEMA external affairs specialist Darrell Habisch said some still prefer sitting across the table from someone.
“It is so difficult in these situations because you are emotionally upset,” Habisch said. “Many people don’t like doing it online or on the phone. They much prefer to come in and sit down one on one to talk about their situation.”
Residents who have already started the application process can also check for status updates at the DRC. Habisch said having the center at the courthouse has its advantages.
“If you have lost your documentation you can find it here,” Habisch said.
Documentation that can be found at the courthouse can relate to property ownership. Residents will need an ID, Social Security number, insurance information and photographs of damage.
The initial FEMA application is for Individual Assistance (IA).
“We can help with immediate needs,” Habisch said. “If you need a roof over your head, we can help with a hotel. We can help with food.”
Federal legislation allows the SBA to help in disaster recovery.
“The vast majority of money for recovery comes from SBA,” Habisch said. “They are authorized to issue low interest long term loans under the FEMA declaration.”
SBA Public Affairs Specialist Leroy Frazier said individuals must start the process with FEMA before being referred to SBA. Then the SBA can offer qualified applicants low-interest long-term loans. For homeowners, up to $200,000 is available as low as 2.323 percent for rebuilding homes. Current home loans can be above 5 percent. Homeowners and renters can also apply for up to a $40,000 loan to help replace personal property. Similar loans at different rates are available for businesses and non-profit organizations.
“There is zero interest for the first 12 months,” Frazier said. “They don’t have to make their first payment until 12 months after receiving the funds.”
Businesses and nonprofits can apply for economic injury even without any physical damage. But it has to be connected to the Jan. 12 tornado. The economic injury has to be due to loss revenue from the disaster.
Frazier the loans are available for uninsured and uncompensated losses. Even if someone doesn’t want the loan Frazier said tornado victims should still fill out the applications.
“We encourage them to apply for the low-interest loan but they don’t have to accept that,” Frazier said. “For further reconsideration by FEMA beyond IA, they are required to apply for the SBA loan.”
FEMA’s team at the Elmore County Courthouse has come in from Texas, West Virginia, North Carolina and Washington D.C. The DRC will be open for the next 60 days from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
FEMA also has field teams to help those residents from Dallas, Autauga, Coosa and Tallapoosa counties who need help with recovery.