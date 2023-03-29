Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama... Tallapoosa River At The Tallapoosa Water Plant affecting Montgomery and Elmore Counties. .Flooding continues on the Tallapoosa River Basin and a flood warning remains in effect. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && Another statement will be issued by Thursday afternoon, or sooner if conditions warrant. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tallapoosa River At The Tallapoosa Water Plant. * WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Low areas near the junction with the Coosa River begin to overflow. Extensive flooding of low lying areas begins between US 231 and the river at stages of 15 to 25 feet. At 25.0 feet, Extensive flooding of lowland areas begins west of the river and north of Anderson Road between stages of 25 to 30 feet. Any livestock and farm equipment should be moved to higher ground. At 25.5 feet, Dozier Road on the Montgomery County side is closed due to water over the roadway. At 31.0 feet, Lower deck of water plant intake structure begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 31.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Wednesday was 33.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Friday morning and continue falling to 12.7 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. &&