A Wetumpka woman finds herself in the Autauga County Jail after she was charged with the Class A felony first-degree sodomy and the Class B felony sex abuse of a child under the age of 12.
Farren Jill Hudson, 35 was arrested Monday March 2023 by the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office and is being held in jail on no bond.
Earlier this week Farren Hudson’s now ex-husband Jason Wade Hudson was charged with first-degree rape, incest, sex abuse of a child under the age of 12 and production of child pornography.
Court documents state the additional charges for Jason Wade Hudson came after an additional investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) and after he was indicted.
ALEA started investigating after Jason Wade Hudson’s attorney brought in a defense expert to examine more than 120 gigabytes of data. There the Hudsons were said to be found in sex acts with minors.
An investigation that started in 2021 when Hudson’s now ex-husband, Jason Wade Hudson was arrested for possession of porngraphy depicting children as the couple was living in Autauga County.
Court documents state images were found on his phone of various sex acts of adult men with juvenile females and an adult woman with a juvenile male.
Court documents state Farren Hudson filed for divorce after Jason Hudson was indicted by an Autauga County Grand Jury in March 2022 on 75 counts of possession of obscene matter and sex abuse of a child under the age of 12. The couple married Feb. 29, 2020 and separated March 18, 2022. Jason Hudson is currently out of jail after posting a $600,000 bond.