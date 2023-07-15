An art exhibition titled "A Retrospective of the Works of Carlos Alpha 'Shiney' Moon’ opened last week at The Art Mill in Millbrook.
The exhibition is curated by Dixie Art Colony (DAC) Foundation founder and director Mark Andrew Harris. It will continue through July 31. A reception will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday with a presentation at 5:30 p.m.
The date is significant as it marks the 117th anniversary of "Shiney" Moon's birthday. Harris and Grandview Family YMCA executive director Bill Myers will conduct the brief presentation.
The presentation will focus on how "Shiney Moon's" painting career was launched in 1943 due to his daughter Martha's attendance at a two-week Girl's Camp held at Millbrook's Camp Grandview.
One of the projects at camp was to paint designs on pottery using oil paint. During the trip home to Florala, Alabama, the Moon Family took a slight detour into downtown Montgomery. Paint was purchased and is credited with the start of an art career.