The Eclectic Senior Center was recently gifted with an ice machine from the Dixie Bikers Association.
On Saturday, the Dixie Bikers visited the senior center to deliver the icemaker that produces 12 pounds of ice per day.
Senior center manager Minnie Johnson said someone from the bikers association contacted her a few months ago to see if the center was in need of anything.
“They said they were getting ready to do a charity ride and they wanted to see if they could do something to help us with they money were raising,” Johnson said. “I told them that we needed an ice machine.”
Johnson said the center’s ice machine broke a while ago so she’s been buying ice whenever it’s needed.
“The ice machine is going to be very helpful for us, especially in the summertime when we’re drinking a lot of iced tea,” Johnson said.
Mayor Gary Davenport said the Dixie Bikers is an active charitable organization that has a history of lending a helping hand to the town.
Johnson said a few years ago the association donated a table and a television to the senior center.