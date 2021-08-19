With the opening of hunting season right around the corner, DoeNation Outdoors is back for a fifth season on television. The new season starts on Oct. 3 and will air each Sunday morning at 9:30 on ABC 31.
In addition to the local market, DoeNation will also air on The Sportsman Channel this year. This will be a huge step for the guys as they begin airing on a national platform. Growing the ministry of donating venison to those in need has remained the top priority for Eclectic's Brett Williams and Steven Caudle.
"Adding the national market is a step in the right direction as they intend to eventually add chapters in hopefully all 50 states," Williams said. "It would be a blessing and an answered prayer to one day be donating across the U.S."
During the 2020-2021 season, the team donated a total of 1,913 pounds of venison.
"Each year it has been a blessing to see the Lord work in the ministry and to continue to serve those in our community who are food insecure," Williams said.
Over the past five seasons, the team has donated a total of 7,375 pounds which is estimated to have fed around 29,500 individuals.
In addition to airing in the central and southern Alabama market, the team will continue to televise in the Huntsville market on WAAY ABC 31, expanding their reach to north Alabama and Southern Tennessee.
"Our mission has remained true from the beginning," Williams said.
That mission is based off the bible verse Acts 20:35 that reads, "It is more blessed to give than to receive."
"It's humbling when we drop off 500 pounds of venison on a Friday and then it is all gone on Saturday after they serve the clients. It drives us to try and do even more than before. We are told that the clients are asking when the 'DoeBoys' will be dropping off more as many prefer the venison option over other meat options the food pantries provide," Williams said.
This past season was the most successful season to date, harvesting more deer than previously recorded. They were able to travel to six different states last year and have a full schedule of travel planned for the upcoming season which will begin Labor Day weekend in Kentucky.
"It's also a great way to spread the word about the ministry as we travel and meet new folks," Williams explained. "As they always say, 'we tell hunters to take what your family needs but if you have the opportunity to practice some good QDA (quality deer management) take a few more for the ministry.'"
It's super easy, just take the deer, which can be a buck or a doe, to one of the participating processors and tell them it is for DoeNation Outdoors.
"If possible, please field dress the deer before dropping them off," Williams said.
In addition to Brett and Steven donating 100 percent of their harvested whitetails, other fellow hunters are key to the success of the ministry as well.
"We really could not do any of this without the support of our sponsors as well as our processors," said Williams.
You can catch DoeNation Outdoors on ABC 32 each Sunday morning starting Oct. 3 at 9:30 a.m.,
Or on ABC 31 each Sunday afternoon starting Oct. 3 at 12:30 p.m. CST
DoeNation Outdoors will air on The Sportsman Channel starting Oct. 1, with three airings each week on Friday at 11 a.m., Saturday at noon, and on Monday at 2:30 a.m.
Participating processors are A+ Deer Processing, located at 2927 Pleasant Hill Road in Wetumpka, the Skinning Shack, located at 5528 Macedonia Road in Tallassee, the Sportsman's Outpost, located at 2458 Lee Road 88 in Waverly, C & S Deer Processing, located at 88199 Tallassee HWY 14 in Tallassee, Shana's Place, located at 1894 County Road 6 in Shorter, and Danny Schmidt Deer Processing/Skull Mounts, located at 85 Old 64 Highway in Flintville, TN.