Almost a year ago a 1-day-old Shih Tzu-beagle mix puppy was near death. It had a deformity — “chicken wing for a leg.”
But instead Becky Yourman and her family took in Guppy Hanson from an “oopsy litter” and is using her first birthday to seek food donations for the Elmore County Humane Society Shelter.
Yourman didn’t intend to take on the small puppy forever but Guppy grew on the Yourman farm.
“All I was doing was bringing it home for my shift of feeding her,” Yourman said. “As soon as I brought her home, my daughter saw her.”
The family had just days prior seen a small chihuahua on Facebook named Guppy.
“My daughter said she was, ‘So cute,’” Yourman said. “She had wanted to name the next family animal Guppy. She says, ‘Look, it’s Guppy. Just what we need.’”
The second name came quickly as well.
“She saw the leg and said that is just like the character from Scary Movie 2 — ‘Take my strong hand,’” Yourman said. “That is where Hanson came in.”
Three days later the Yourmans created a Facebook page for Guppy Hanson to share her story.
“She became our dog,” Yourman said. “Suddenly people were like, ‘Can I send her a present?’ We started doing a wish list.”
Even the mailman noticed the extra family member at the Yourmans’ house in Wetumpka.
“He was like, ‘Who is Guppy Hanson? You guys are getting all sorts of packages,’” Yourman said. “She has gotten toys, stuffed animals, chewies, stroller, a splash pad, a dog car seat, tons of clothes. It’s been a lot of fun.”
Yourman said despite the deformity and being deaf Guppy has quite the personality. Guppy even gets into the posts on her Facebook page Guppy Hanson. With the recent storms Guppy “barked” back at Yourman with a post.
“...it was time to go back in when the sprinkles started again,” Guppy “said” in the post. “Gotta stay dry, or she will try to make me have another bath. No, thank you!”
And Guppy doesn’t let her challenges stop her.
“I may fall down, but I get up again,” Guppy “said” in another Facebook post. “Ain’t nothing gonna keep me down! Hehehe, I bet you sang that last part!”
Guppy’s first birthday is April 27 and the family wants to celebrate by “Paying it forward.”
“Everyone has been so supportive of Guppy,” Yourman said. “People love her so much because she is three-legged and just a goofy looking creature with a personality. We can take care of our animals. We want to celebrate by holding a food fundraiser in Guppy’s honor.”
Yourman is using Guppy’s Facebook page to hold the food drive.
“I put a little Amazon wish list on there that has where the shelter requested Pedigree,” Yourman said. “Several people have already bought.”
Guppy has already collected more than 150 pounds of dog food, 28 pounds of kitten found and cash donated via Cashapp and Venmo to be used to purchase even more food.
Yourman plans to let Guppy make the trip to the shelter on or around her birthday to make the donation official.
“I see pictures where people document their fundraising efforts,” Yourman said. “I think it would be fun to Guppy do it.”
Inside today’s Herald are ads sponsored by local businesses to help get animals from the Elmore County Humane Society adopted.