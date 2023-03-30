Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama... Tallapoosa River At The Tallapoosa Water Plant affecting Elmore and Montgomery Counties. .Flooding continues on the Tallapoosa River Basin and a flood warning remains in effect. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && Another statement will be issued by late tonight, or sooner if conditions warrant. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tallapoosa River At The Tallapoosa Water Plant. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 25.5 feet, Dozier Road on the Montgomery County side is closed due to water over the roadway. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 27.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Thursday was 32.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 12.4 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. &&