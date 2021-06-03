There was a small crowd of eager customers gathered at the entrance of Down Home Bar and Grill on Friday, May 28, as they waited for the restaurant to open its doors to the public for the first time.
Restaurant owner and Eclectic resident Jasmine Williams described the moment as exciting, yet nerve-wracking.
"It's taken a lot of team work to get here," Williams said. "There's been so much love and support shown throughout this process - it's been outrageous."
For Williams, owning a restaurant was a dream born out of days spent in the kitchen cooking with her grandmother.
"All I've ever known is cooking and baking," she said. "My grandmother is the main reason I love to cook. Cooking brings me joy. It's my happy place."
Thomas, Erin and Avery Wilson, were the first official customers at the restaurant. Erin Wilson said her son Avery insisted that they attend the grand opening to their show support.
"He's been best friends with Jasmine's daughter for three years," Erin Wilson said. " He's been wanting to come here since it was announced. He's been talking about it since he woke up this morning. He's so excited to be here."
The restaurant's menu includes Philly cheesesteaks, wings and burgers. The dining area of the restaurant is complete with 11 tables, a kitchen counter and countertop made out of refurbished wood pallets by Williams and restaurant kitchen manager Jamie Swiney.
Williams has years of experience in the restaurant business having worked as a waitress, hostess and as a salad prep.
To keep up with the restaurant, 'like' the Down Home Bar and Grill Facebook page.
The restaurant is open on Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.