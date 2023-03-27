At approximately 2 a.m. Monday, overhead power lines fell and are hanging just above the water’s surface on Lake Martin in between the Ridge Marina and Martin Dam in Elmore County.
The repair time for the power lines is currently undetermined and all boaters are asked to avoid the area.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division are currently on scene marking the area and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
Due to heavy rainfall, the Martin Dam was open Monday morning.