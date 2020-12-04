The month of December got off to a festive start with multiple downtown businesses hosting an event called Kick Off to Christmas on Tuesday.
From 3-6 p.m. outside of businesses near the Bibb Graves Bridge, children enjoyed a coloring station and making reindeer food while others shopped, took photos with Santa and drank hot chocolate.
Paula Sargent, the owner of The Gab Salon, helped organize the event alongside other businesses – The Yellow Daffodil, Jennifer L. Berry Massage Therapy, B&B’s Health Boutique, Copper House Deli, WE-2 Nutrition, Unplugged, McQuick Printing Co. and Coosa River Crafthouse.
Santa Claus, the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who, Stuart the Minion and the Griswolds from the movie National Lampoon’s Vacation were all in attendance at the event.
A Wetumpka police officer was on hand to direct traffic and to assist guests with crossing the street.
“We just really wanted to do something fun to kickoff the Christmas holiday because Wetumpka has always been known for its holiday celebrations,” Sargent said. “We want to end the year in a fun way and we thought a fun community oriented event was the way to go.”