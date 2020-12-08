The city’s second installment of A Downtown Dickens Christmas brought hundreds of people to downtown Wetumpka on Friday and Saturday.
Residents were invited downtown to enjoy a Christmas event that transported them back to the Victorian era. The two-night event featured scenes from “A Christmas Carol,” complete with period costumes.
The city’s Christmas tree was lit on Friday night in front of the old city hall building where Mayor Jerry Willis also welcomed everyone to the event and introduced the Wetumpka City Council as well as the winners of the Christmas on the Coosa pageant.
The event also included authentic vendors, The Kelly’s Holiday Artist Market and Christmas carols sung by the Wetumpka High School Chorus.
The live nativity and Father Christmas were not a part of this year’s celebration due to COVID concerns, but Shellie Whitfield, executive director of the Wetumpka Chamber of Commerce, said she never heard any complaints.
“We couldn’t do all that we did last year and I think that people understood that for the most part,” she said. “We focused on what we could do, not what we couldn’t. It was still the epitome of the perfect small town Christmas.”
Whitfield is pleased with the way the event turned out, but there were fewer attendees this year, which was expected due to COVID-19.
“There were fewer people in the streets, which was not necessarily a bad thing,” Whitfield said. “It wasn’t congested and there was plenty of space for social distancing.”
Whitfield said a pleasant surprise was that most business owners she’s spoken with said they did much better with sales this year than they did at last year’s event.
“It was a great weekend for our businesses,” she said. “The Kelly Fitzpatrick killed it in sales. In the midst of a pandemic with so much uncertainty, I could not have asked for a better celebration.”