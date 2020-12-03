The Wetumpka Chamber, Main Street Wetumpka and the city of Wetumpka are gearing up to host the city’s second installment of A Downtown Dickens Christmas.
On Friday and Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m., residents are invited downtown to enjoy this Christmas event that transports attendees to the Victorian era. The two-night event will feature scenes from “A Christmas Carol,” complete with period costumes.
The city’s Christmas tree will be lit at 6 p.m. on Friday night in front of the old city hall building, at 212 S. Main Street, where the library in now housed. If it rains on Friday, the tree lighting will be moved to Saturday night, according to the city’s special events coordinator Valencia Smith.
Smith said Mayor Jerry Willis and members of the Wetumpka City Council will be present to welcome guests to the tree lighting.
Shellie Whitfield, director of Wetumpka Chamber of Commerce, said Scrooge and Marley reenactors will entertain guests on Company Street across from the alleyway.
The event will also include authentic vendors, The Kelly’s Holiday Artist Market, a live nativity and Christmas carols sung by the Wetumpka High School Chorus.
In an effort to ensure safety, Whitfield said the carolers from WHS will perform in small groups and will be socially distanced. Father Christmas will not be present for photos at this year’s event due to concerns related to COVID-19.
Whitfield said there will be a horse drawn carriage carrying carolers through the streets. However, carriage rides will not be available to the public this year.
The FAIN Theatre will be used as the Christmas Makers Market where guests will be able to purchase kettle corn, turkey legs, jams, fudge, candy, honey, wood carvings, jewelry, quilts and other items true to the Victorian era. Downtown businesses will be decorated to fit the old fashioned Christmas theme.
Guests are encouraged, but not required, to dress in period costumes. Parking will be available at the courthouse, at Coaches Corner Sports Bar and Grill and in the new parking lot on Company Street.
Last year marked the city’s first time hosting the event and it was a huge success with more than 500 people attended the tree lighting and more than 5,000 people attended over the two-day period.
Whitfield said the turnout may be even bigger this year. All in attendance are asked to wear face masks and have hand sanitizer on hand to use frequently.