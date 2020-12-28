Redevelopment plans in downtown Wetumpka are moving forward after the Wetumpka City Council approved a resolution related to the matter at a recent meeting.
At a meeting on Dec. 21, the council entered into an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation to move forward with plans to construct a roundabout and sidewalks downtown.
The budget for the project, which is set to begin on Feb. 1, 2021, is $1.4 million.
The roundabout will be constructed at the intersection of Company, Logan, Green and Spring streets.
The project will tie in with the new parking lot project the city started on in November. The parking lot is located on Company Street, next to City Barber Shop, and is expected to be able to accommodate 30-40 vehicles.