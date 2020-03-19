Gov. Kay Ivey's decision to restrict on-premise consumption of food and drink has made local business owners adjust their business activities.
For some that meant closing completely while others were focusing on takeout and delivery.
Wil Lanum, owner of Grumpy Dog, said his establishment will remain open and the only change will be no inside dining.
"People are welcome to pick up their orders curbside," he said. "They can give us a call, pick up their food and take it with them or have it delivered with Waitr."
Lanum said he remains optimistic and is eager to serve the community.
"We are going to take care of our customers," he said. "We are a service industry. If they want something to eat, we are going to be open. I'm not going to give up and I want to support the community just like they support me."
River Perk coffeehouse owner Johnny Oates said he will remain open and customers may come into his store to purchase drink and food items or he will serve customers curbside.
"Most of my customers grab their coffee and go," he said.
Coosa River Craft House owner Lee Macon decided to temporarily close the pub's doors instead of doing curbside service with growlers to-go.
"Until something like this happens, growlers are great and cool but most everyone can go to Winn-Dixie to get beer," he said. "I don't want to make someone wait to sit there for someone to get a growler. That's a time killer.
"We thought about it to do curbside and we could do that but so can the grocery store. It's not sustainable for us. I would love to but it's just not feasible."
According to a post on Coaches Corner Bar and Grill Facebook page, the establishment closed its dining room and is serving customers via carry out service only.
Customers may call 334-514-3410, 334-224-5462, 334-306-4169 or 334-312-7949 to place orders.
Staff members will assign customers a number that corresponds to numbered signs in the restaurant’s parking lot. Payments may be taken over the phone or when customers arrive to pick up their orders.
Copper House Deli posted to its Facebook page the restaurant has transitioned to online ordering and takeout. The restaurant is offering free delivery through the Waitr app with code CopperHouseDeli.
Coosa Cleaver announced Thursday evening on its Facebook page the restaurant will remain closed until April 6.
"We ask that you stay at home as much as possible so we can all get back to normal life and serving you," the statement read.