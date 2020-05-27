A drive-thru parade held Tuesday at Gardens of Wetumpka gave residents, staff and family members a chance to brighten everyone’s day even as a slight drizzle fell.
For Prattville resident Mandy Murphy and her daughters Gracen Murphy and Eva Kate Murphy, the event was a way to tell their loved one they care from a distance.
“My grandmother, Euna Green, has been missing everybody and missing the hugs,” she said.
She and her daughters have made the best of the situation since COVID-19 restricted visitors to Gardens of Wetumpka.
She said they talk to Green on the phone every other day and visit her on weekends through her bedroom window.
“It’s been an adjustment,” Murphy said. “She’s ready to see my girls in person.”
As for her oldest daughter, Gracen Murphy, she said this is the second parade she has participated in since the coronavirus shut down group gatherings.
“I participated in a birthday parade recently for a friend,” Gracen Murphy said. “I think it is nice to do something for someone when we cannot physically show up right now.”
For a brief moment Mandy Murphy and her daughters had the chance to wave and say hello to Green.
Kacee Sorrells organized the parade through Caring Connection, a networking group of River Region senior care professionals, after she hosted a parade at the facility where she works as admissions director.
“Our networking group is awesome,” she said. “We are making sure we do parades for all the facilities in our area to show support and love for the seniors and the staff working with the seniors. “
She said the goal is to make it to every facility in the River Region area.
“We’ve held at least 10 parades so far,” Sorrells said. “We have parades scheduled through the middle of June.”
Participants of this drive-by parade decorated their vehicles with balloons and signs with words of encouragement.
It was led by the Wetumpka Police Department and included family of residents of Gardens of Wetumpka, Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis and the Wetumpka Fire Department.